ISL: Atletico de Kolkata to now be ATK – ‘Amar Tamar Kolkata’

Atletico de Kolkata will now be only called ATK. (Source: PTI) Atletico de Kolkata will now be only called ATK. (Source: PTI)

After the end of the partnership between Atletico de Kolkata and Atletico de Madrid, the Kolkata based club of Indian Super League (ISL) will just be ATK now, expanding to ‘Amar Tomar Kolkata’ that translates to ‘Yours and Mine Kolkata’, revealed principal owner Sanjiv Goenka on Saturday, a day before the ISL 2017-18 draft.

The team will, however, continue with their red and white stripes shirts. Goenka said, “The name of the team is the name of the team. We are ATK. The full form is Atletico de Kolkata but it’s also ‘Amar Tomar Kolkata.'”

“Atletico de Madrid and ATK have come to an agreement that they will not be part of ATK going forward. I don’t know

why there’s still a speculation. We have had a good relationship and we continue to be friends.”

He further said that the Madrid club has not spent a penny on their Kolkata based franchise. “Let me be very up front. Atletico de Madrid have not invested a penny till date. It was anyways funded by us not them,” he said. Along with Goenka, other co-owners of the club are Utsav Parekh, Harsh Neotia, and former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly.

“So it does not make a difference whether they are there or not. We have with us a competent technical team.”

Coached by Manchester United forward Teddy Sheringham and I-League winning coach Ashley Westwood as technical director, Goenka said, “Teddy and Ashley bring in experience, success and strategy along with vision. You will see the team as we along. You will see our performance.”

“Let’s finalise Indian players in the draft tomorrow. It’s all done. We will announce it systematically and very soon. “We don’t compete with anyone. ATK has its own base, Mohun Bagan is Mohun Bagan, East Bengal is East Bengal,” he added.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd