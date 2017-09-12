ISL: ATK sign Finnish striker Njazi Kuqi

ATK have won two titles out of three ISL. (Source: PTI) ATK have won two titles out of three ISL. (Source: PTI)

Two-time defending champions ATK on Tuesday announced the signing of 34-year-old Finnish striker Njazi Kuqi for the upcoming Indian Super League season.

Kuqi began his career at FC Lahti and played for clubs like Birmingham City, TuS Koblenz, TPS Turku and has played friendlies for Finland against Kuwait.

Before signing for ATK, he was with FC Inter Turku. He will join the likes of Robbie Keane and Conor Thomas to become ATK’s eighth foreign recruit.

“We are glad to have Kuqi on board. He is a potential striker and I am hopeful that he will score maximum goals in this season for the team. We wish him all the very best,” ATK principal owner Sanjiv Goenka said in a release.

“I am happy to be associated with a champion team like ATK. My learning graph will only rise with this league. I just hope to give my best,” Kuqi was quoted saying in the release.

