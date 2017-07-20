ISL 2017/18 draft to include 200 Indian players

22 players have been retained by eight of the franchises. (Source: File) 22 players have been retained by eight of the franchises. (Source: File)

The Indian Super League announced that the player draft for the fourth season will include 10 clubs and will be held on July 23 in Mumbai. The draft for the fourth edition of the league will be featuring 200 Indian players. The ISL will be held over five months and will be recognised as the official top flight football league of the country alongwith the I-League.

The ISL explained in a release that “a minimum of 15 and maximum of 18 Indian players in the squad, including two U21 development players mandatorily.” Each of the franchises have been allowed to retain two of the senior players from their 2016 squad, in addition to retaining upto three U21 players to fill up the development player quota.

22 players have been retained by eight of these franchises. Jamshedpur FC, being the newest team as such, will start with a clean slate while 2016 semi-finalists Delhi Dynamos have decided not to retain any of their players. The player will be drafted over 15 rounds. Jamshedpur FC and Delhi Dynamos, the two teams with no players retained, will be allowed to do the bidding in the first round while FC Pune City, with just one senior player retained, will join in the second. Six of the rest of the clubs will join in the third round. Chennaiyin FC have retained U21 player Jerry Lalrinzuala in addition to two seniors and will be the only club to join the draft in the fourth round.

Here are the details of players that have been retained by the 10 franchises:

Atletico de Kolkata

Sr Retained: Debjit Majumdar, Prabir Das

U21 Retained: None

No of players to be selected: Min 13 including two U21.

Entry in Draft Round: 3

Bengaluru FC

Sr Retained: Sunil Chhetri, Udanta Singh

U21 Retained: Nishu Kumar, Malsawmzuala

No of players to be selected: Min 13

Entry in Draft Round: 3

Chennaiyin FC

Sr. Retained: Jeje Lalpekhlua, Karanjit Singh

U21 Retained: Jerry Lalrinzuala (capped), Anirudh Thapa

No of players to be selected: Min 12

Entry in Draft Round: 4

Delhi Dynamos FC

Sr. Retained: None

U21 Retained: None

No of players to be selected: Min 15 including two U21

Entry in Draft Round: 1

FC Goa

Sr. Retained: Laxmikant Kattimani, Mandar Rao Dessai

U21 Retained: None

No of players to be selected: Min 13 including two U21

Entry in Draft Round: 3

FC Pune City

Sr. Retained: Vishal Kaith

U21 Retained: Ashique Kuruniyan

No of players to be selected: Min 14 including one U21

Entry in Draft Round: 2

Kerala Blasters FC

Sr. Retained: CK Vineeth, Sandesh Jhingan

U21 Retained: Prashanth Karuthadathkuni

No of players to be selected: Min 13 including one U21

Entry in Draft Round: 3

Mumbai City FC

Sr. Retained: Amrinder Singh, Sehnaj Singh

U21 Retained: Rakesh Oram

No of players to be selected: Min 13 including one U21

Entry in Draft Round: 3

North East United FC

Sr. Retained: Rowllin Borges, TP Rehenesh

U21 Retained: None

No of players to be selected: Min 13 including two U21

Entry in Draft Round: 3

Jamshedpur FC

Sr. Retained: None

U21 Retained: None

Instant Trading Card:

The Instant Trading Card allows teams a chance to trade an already picked player. The option can be used only from the third round of the draft. Within 15 seconds of a team announcing its Draft pick, any other team may activate the process after which the representatives of the team propose, negotiate and close the deal within a stipulated time.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd