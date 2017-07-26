ISL 2017: Lucian Goian retained by Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City FC have retained Lucian Goian for ISL 2017. (Source: ISL) Mumbai City FC have retained Lucian Goian for ISL 2017. (Source: ISL)

Lucian Goian has been retained by Mumbai City FC for the next two seasons of the Indian Super League (ISL) to strengthen their defensive army, announced the club on Wednesday.

The Romanian professional footballer, who performed well and contributed with his strong performance in the last season, will join Amrinder Singh and Sehnaj Singh as the two other retained players for the fourth season of the tournament.

The 34-year old said on his return to the ISL club, “It’s great to be back in Mumbai. I have a great working relationship with coach Alex, and my experience in the ISL was top notch.”

Mumbai City FC’s head coach Alexandre Guimaraes was all praise for Goian and said that he did not have to think twice about asking him to return to the club. “I didn’t have to think twice about asking Goian to return. He was a leader on and off the field, and was an integral part of our campaign last season,” he said.

Goian has previously played in the top divison of the Romanian League and has represented his country in the U-21 category. He had also won the Romanian Cup twice in his career.

Mumbai City FC look confident after a successful ISL 2017 players draft last week in Mumbai, where they selected some of the finest players of the country.

