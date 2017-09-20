ISL 2017: FC Goa to travel to Spain for pre-season matches

FC Goal will play against FC Cartagena, UCAM Murcia CF, Mar Menor FC, Lorca FC, Almeria FC and Real Murcia. FC Goal will play against FC Cartagena, UCAM Murcia CF, Mar Menor FC, Lorca FC, Almeria FC and Real Murcia.

A new-look FC Goa will fly to Murcia, Spain next month for pre-season games ahead of the fourth edition of the Hero Indian Super League. Under new team management in the form of former Barcelona assistant coach Sergio Lobera and Goan football legend, Derrick Pereira, the Goan side have invested heavily in local talent and a vibrant mix of experienced international players.

The 27-man squad, which will include four development team players, will travel to Murcia on October 7 and play five friendlies at the La Manga Club which boasts of world class facilities.

Playing against quality opposition will help the squad gel together and improve their chemistry.

“I’m pleased that the team is able to travel to Spain for our pre-season. It’s a vital part of our preparations and with the quality of the opposition there, we will have a good opportunity to test ourselves.

“We are training in some of the best facilities and this will stand the team in good stead come the season,” said head coach Lobera.

FC Goal will play friendlies against FC Cartagena, UCAM Murcia CF, Mar Menor FC, Lorca FC, Almeria FC and former La Liga side Real Murcia before returning to Goa on October 27.

