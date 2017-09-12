ISL 2017: Delhi Dynamos sign Edu Moya, Guyon Fernandez

Edu Moya’s versatility and his ability to play in multiple positions will make him a big asset for Delhi Dynamos. Edu Moya’s versatility and his ability to play in multiple positions will make him a big asset for Delhi Dynamos.

Indian Super League side Delhi Dynamos have added Spanish full-back Edu Moya and Dutch forward Guyon Fernandez to their ranks ahead of the upcoming season.

31-year old Guyon will join the Dynamos after completing his second stint with Dutch Eredivisie side ADO Den Haag.

Born in the Netherlands, Guyon went onto represent Curacao at the international stage, where he was part of the squad that played in the 2014 Carribean Cup and was called up by the then head coach Patrick Kluivert for the World Cup Qualifiers.

The striker started his professional career with ADO Den Haag back in 2007, before joining the likes of Excelsior, Feyernoord, NAC Breda in the Dutch top division and Perth Glory in the Australian League.

The Dynamos also roped in 36-year old Edu Moya to the squad and he brings with him an enormous amount of experience. Moya joins the Dynamos from Spanish 3rd division side CP Cacereno.

Having started his career with CF Extremadura, Moya went onto represent the likes of Mallorca, Celta Vigo, Hercules in the Spanish top division before moving to Bolivar, the most successful side in the Bolivian League.

The defensive stalwart has played close to300 matches at the club level.

Moya’s versatility and his ability to play in multiple positions will make him a big asset for the club ahead of the ISL Season 4.

“I am delighted to welcome Guyon and Edu Moya to the club. Moya comes with a huge amount of experience after having played in the Spanish top division for so many years and his presence in the squad will definitely come in handy this season. Guyon meanwhile will bring goals to the side. His signing adds further steel to the attacking line-up of Delhi Dynamos,” Dynamos head coach Miguel Angel Portugal said.

