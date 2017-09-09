ISL 2017: ATK sign Spanish defender Jordi Figueras Montel

ATK have won the ISL trophy in 2014 and 2016. (Source: File) ATK have won the ISL trophy in 2014 and 2016. (Source: File)

Spanish defender Jordi Figueras Montel became ATK’s sixth foreign recruit for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League, the two-time ISL champions, announced.

Jordi, who has played as a central defender for La Liga clubs like Celta, Real Betis and Real Valladolid, will strengthen the defence of ATK.

Besides playing in top tier Spanish league like Copa del Rey and Russian premier division league Premier Liga and Turkish Super Lig, Jordi also played for Club Brugge KV from the Belgian Pro League which featured in the UEFA Europa League.

“We welcome Jordi to our ATK family. Our coaching staff believes in his abilities as a central defender and feels he will be an ideal fit in our scheme of things for the upcoming season,” ATK principal owner Sanjiv Goenka said in a statement.

Jordi said he was delighted to get a chance to experience Indian football through ATK.

“India is gaining popularity in the global arena post the onset of ISL as we are being able to meet new fans and play some exciting football. I am eagerly looking forward to getting to know my teammates, contribute to our game plan and earn many fans from India,” said Jordi.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App