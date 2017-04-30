Is Carlo Ancelotti the most underrated manager in European football?

“I feel that this club is a family and I am in this family,” Carlo Ancelotti said after the match. (Source: Reuters) “I feel that this club is a family and I am in this family,” Carlo Ancelotti said after the match. (Source: Reuters)

Bayern Munich won its fifth consecutive Bundesliga title in style on Saturday after crushing Wolfsburg 6-0.

The feat was not only important for the club but also their manager Carlo Ancelotti, who is probably one of the most underrated managers in the European football.

Why? Because he has a title under his name in five different European leagues and with five extraordinary clubs. He has set a milestone for football managers in Europe, who would find it very hard to achieve.

He won the Coppa Italia 2002-03 and Serie A 2003-04 for Milan, followed by Premier League 2009-10 and FA Cup 2009-10 for Chelsea. The Italian manager then went to France to lead Paris Saint-Germain to Ligue 1 title in 2012-13. Ancelotti then left for Spain to take the Spanish giants Real Madrid to Copa del Rey victory in 2013-14. And he has now conquered the Bundesliga.

To put into perspective, Jose Mourinho has managed to win in England, Spain as well as Italy, Pep Guardiola won titles in Spain and Germany. To win a title in five major European leagues of Europe is commendable.

“I feel that this club is a family and I am in this family,” Ancelotti said after winning the Bundesliga. “We can do better. We could have been luckier in some situations in the Champions League and Pokal. We can learn from this and be better next season.”

However, the manager, who saw Champions League as well as DFB-Pokal exit, faced a dry run when his side failed to win five consecutive matches.

He was, rather unfairly, sacked by Real Madrid despite winning them four trophies including the Champions League 2014. His contract with the German title winners ends in 2019.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd