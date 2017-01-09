Irreconcilable differences led to my departure from Delhi Dynamos: former president Prashant Agarwal

The owners of Delhi Dynamos FC on Friday announced that they parted ways. (Source: File) The owners of Delhi Dynamos FC on Friday announced that they parted ways. (Source: File)

Delhi Dynamos FC’s former president Prashant Agarwal on Monday said “irreconcilable differences” with the Indian Super league (ISL) franchise led to his departure recently.

“This is to appraise you of the circumstances under which my separation from the post of President of the Delhi Dynamos Football Club (DDFC), transpired. It took place in the light of irreconcilable differences between the new investors of the club and myself, regarding the way the club needs to be managed and the way forward,” Agarwal said in a statement.

“I would like to assert that I remain committed to the growth and global development of Indian football and remain immensely proud of what we created at DDFC. Under my stewardship, DDFC has taken giant steps forward and have not only displayed attacking and entertaining football but have had many firsts to its credit as well as done yeoman service in developing and strengthening communities through football.

“I only hope that it gets even bigger and better for DDFC from here. I wish the entire DDFC family all the very best in this regard,” he added.

Agarwal joined Delhi Dynamos in 2015 and played a part in bringing the likes of Roberto Carlos and Florent Malouda to ISL.