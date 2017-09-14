Only in Express

Irish football opens match-fixing investigation over friendly

The Football Association of Ireland says the alleged fixing concerned a friendly between League of Ireland Premier Division club Bray Wanderers and second-tier side Waterford on Friday.

By: AP | Dublin | Updated: September 14, 2017 11:04 am
Football Association of Ireland, Ireland premier division, Bray Wanderers, Waterford Football Association of Ireland has opened a match-fixing investigation and provided details of the allegations to police. (Source: Twitter)
Top News

The Football Association of Ireland has opened a match-fixing investigation and provided details of the allegations to police.

The FAI says the alleged fixing concerned a friendly between League of Ireland Premier Division club Bray Wanderers and second-tier side Waterford on Friday.

The federation says “upon receipt of a complaint the FAI notified An Garda Siochanna (police) and the association has now launched an investigation into alleged breaches of FAI Rules.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Most Read
    Live Cricket Scores & Results

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Sep 13, 201721:00 IST
    Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
    22
    Zone A - Match 76
    FT
    38
    Puneri Paltan beat Haryana Steelers (38-22)
    Sep 14, 201720:00 IST
    Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
    VS
    Zone A - Match 77
    Sep 15, 201720:00 IST
    Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
    VS
    Zone B - Match 78

    Disappointed that no players from India in World XI 