Ireland says it will host US in soccer exhibition on June 2

By: AP | Published: February 10, 2018 3:13 pm
Ireland says it will play the United States in an exhibition at Dublin on June 2, a matchup of teams that failed to qualify for the World Cup.
The Football Association of Ireland announced the game Friday. The US Soccer Federation doesn’t announce matches until it has a signed contract.
France announced in December it will play the Americans on June 9 in Lyon. The USSF also has not confirmed that game.
Since failing to qualify for the World Cup, the U.S. has played a pair of matches under interim coach Dave Sarachan. The Americans tied 1-1 at Portugal in November and 0-0 at home against Bosnia-Herzegovina last month.
