IPL 2018: Bounce on pitches exposed Ranji Trophy ‘dadas’, says Sunil Gavaskar

Bounce has been on offer on the pitches during this IPL season. (Source: BCCI) Bounce has been on offer on the pitches during this IPL season. (Source: BCCI)

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar on Friday said that batsmen who have done well in the Ranji Trophy have been exposed on the bouncy pitches that have been on offer in IPL tournament this season. In an article written for Times of India, the 68-year old said the bounce on pitches has exposed some of the big names of Ranji Trophy.

“The pitches for this IPL have been terrific and BCCI needs to be complimented for providing pitches where the ball has not turned from ball one and where it has come on to the bat nicely with a true bounce and where the batsmen can play on the rise without too much worry about sideways movement,” the cricketer-turned-commentator wrote.

He further went on to say that some of the players who were earlier touted to be India prospects have struggled against the bounce this season. “Unfortunately, the extra bounce has also found out some of the Ranji Trophy ‘dadas’ who have floundered against the short ball and with some of them being India prospects, it doesn’t augur well especially for the tour later in the year to Australia where the bounce will be even more,” he said.

Gavaskar further went on to add that in spite of the format, some of the players have visibly struggled to play the bounce. “The T20 format does give the batsman a license to step away and look for the big shots, but the experienced watcher knows which is a genuine attempt to accelerate the scoring and which is a cop out against the fast bowlers,” he said.

