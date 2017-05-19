Latest News

IOC to discuss Los Angeles-Paris double Olympic host picks on June 9

Los Angeles, Paris are the only two cities left in the race for the 2024 Games and the IOC is eager to see no losers in this competition as four other cities dropped out.

By: Reuters | Berlin | Published:May 19, 2017 4:12 pm
2024 Games, 2024 Games news, 2024 Games schedule, 2028 Games, IOC, IOC news, IOC updates, sports news, sports, Indian Express IOC members are scheduled to choose the 2024 host on Sept. 13 in Lima, Peru. (Source: Reuters)

The IOC’s decision on whether to award Olympic hosting rights to both Los Angeles and Paris will be announced on June 9.

The IOC says its executive board will meet in Lausanne to discuss the 2024 and 2028 bid processes, and reforming rules for 2026 Winter Games candidates.

IOC President Thomas Bach asked the board’s four vice presidents in March to advise on combining the 2024-2028 awards.

Bach often says the existing process produces “too many losers.” He is expected to want to reward LA and Paris with either the 2024 or 2028 Olympics.

Leaders of both campaigns come to Lausanne for July 9-12 meetings of the IOC board and full membership.

IOC members are scheduled to choose the 2024 host on Sept. 13 in Lima, Peru.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

India made a smart decision in picking MS Dhoni for Champions Trophy 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

ier 2th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 19, 2017 .

T.B.C. vs T.B.C.

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 21, 2017 .

T.B.C. vs T.B.C.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad