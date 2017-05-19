IOC to discuss Los Angeles-Paris double Olympic host picks on June 9

IOC members are scheduled to choose the 2024 host on Sept. 13 in Lima, Peru. (Source: Reuters) IOC members are scheduled to choose the 2024 host on Sept. 13 in Lima, Peru. (Source: Reuters)

The IOC’s decision on whether to award Olympic hosting rights to both Los Angeles and Paris will be announced on June 9.

The IOC says its executive board will meet in Lausanne to discuss the 2024 and 2028 bid processes, and reforming rules for 2026 Winter Games candidates.

IOC President Thomas Bach asked the board’s four vice presidents in March to advise on combining the 2024-2028 awards.

Bach often says the existing process produces “too many losers.” He is expected to want to reward LA and Paris with either the 2024 or 2028 Olympics.

Leaders of both campaigns come to Lausanne for July 9-12 meetings of the IOC board and full membership.

IOC members are scheduled to choose the 2024 host on Sept. 13 in Lima, Peru.

