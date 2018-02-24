Internet sensation Priya Varrier meets Sachin Tendulkar at ISL match in Kochi

Priya Varrier, Roshan Rahoof with Sachin Tendulkar. (Source: Varrier Twitter) Priya Varrier, Roshan Rahoof with Sachin Tendulkar. (Source: Varrier Twitter)

Priya Varrier became an internet sensation overnight. While it looks like the entire country has become a fan of her, the actor of film Oru Adaar Love herself had a fan moment when she met Cricket God Sachin Tendulkar on Friday at an ISL match in Kochi.

National crush Priya arrived at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi with co-actor Roshan Rahoof and her younger brother – all wearing the yellow jersey. While cheering for her team Kerala Blasters against Chennaiyin FC, the 18-year old shared pictures with her co-star, and said in a video that she was very excited to meet Sachin Tendulkar and Abhishek Bachchan.

She even shared a picture of Tendulkar enjoying the match in the row in front of her with the caption, “The legend is here #ISL #SachinTendulkar #KERCHE”

After the match the young star also got a chance to get a picture clicked with Tendulkar, who is the co-owner of Kerala Blasters.

The match ended in a 0-0 draw. Kerala Blasters are in fifth place, just one point behind Jamshedpur FC, who have a game in hand.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd