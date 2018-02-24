Internet sensation Priya Varrier meets Sachin Tendulkar at ISL match in Kochi

Priya Varrier became an internet sensation overnight. While it looks like the entire country has become a fan of her, the actor of film Oru Adaar Love herself had a fan moment when she met Cricket God Sachin Tendulkar on Friday at an ISL match in Kochi.
National crush Priya arrived at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi with co-actor Roshan Rahoof and her younger brother – all wearing the yellow jersey. While cheering for her team Kerala Blasters against Chennaiyin FC, the 18-year old shared pictures with her co-star, and said in a video that she was very excited to meet Sachin Tendulkar and Abhishek Bachchan.
Priya Prakash Varrier and Roshan Abdul Rahoof are in attendance for #KERCHE!#LetsFootball #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/4sggWKUtd1
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) 23 February 2018
She even shared a picture of Tendulkar enjoying the match in the row in front of her with the caption, “The legend is here #ISL #SachinTendulkar #KERCHE”
The legend is here #ISL #SachinTendulkar #KERCHE pic.twitter.com/DZGoeB9wAM
— Priya Prakash Varrier (@priyapvarrier) 23 February 2018
After the match the young star also got a chance to get a picture clicked with Tendulkar, who is the co-owner of Kerala Blasters.
Thank you so much @sachin_rt sir #keralablasters pic.twitter.com/snZcnZ5Udq
— Priya Prakash Varrier (@priyapvarrier) 23 February 2018
The match ended in a 0-0 draw. Kerala Blasters are in fifth place, just one point behind Jamshedpur FC, who have a game in hand.
