International Champions Cup: Real Madrid go down 4-1 to Manchester City

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne in action with Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane. (Source: Reuters) Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne in action with Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane. (Source: Reuters)

In the absence of captain Sergio Ramos and star striker Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid went down 4-1 to Manchester City in their International Champions Cup clash in Los Angeles.

Madrid’s pre-season has had a devastating start as they began the tour with a defeat to Manchester United. Even though Gareth Bale and Isco produced a number of chances, the Spanish champions failed to convert them, losing drastically as City keeper Ederson shined.

Despite the overdose of defenders, it was City’s attacking play that gave them to an easy win as Belgian Kevin de Bruyne set up three goals with Spanish teenager Diaz scoringh a superb strike. Oscar Rodriguez scored the lone goal for Los Blancos as the Champions League winners need to reflect on their performances in the last two games.

After the match, City manager Pep Guardiola said, “Today we saw how good he can play. He is a competitor. Him and Kyle helped organise our back four. They communicated with each other. We are very pleased about that side.”

Praising De Bruyne after his brilliant performance, the Spanish manager said, “It is not easy to find a player like him anywhere in the world,” said Guardiola of De Bruyne. “Hopefully he can be stable in his mood. When his mood is positive, he can do whatever he wants.”

“If we play with this intensity, we can compete with everyone. That is our dream,” he added.

