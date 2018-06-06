Intercontinental Cup: India will pose tough challenge: New Zealand coach Fritz Schmid

India Sunil Chhetri reacts after winning the game against Kenya. Express photo by Kevin DSouza,Mumbai 04-06-2018 India Sunil Chhetri reacts after winning the game against Kenya. Express photo by Kevin DSouza,Mumbai 04-06-2018

New Zealand coach Fritz Schmid admitted that it will be a big challenge for his boys to face India in their bid to keep their final hopes alive. “We have to do everything to recover quickly. Unfortunately, the calendar has given us less days and we face the hosts on the last day, which is difficult. We saw India in the first two games and it will be a big challenge,” Schmid told reporters after his side defeated Chinese Taipei 1-0 in their Intercontinental Cup game in Mumbai on Tuesday night.

For the Kiwis, Myer Bevan scored in the 36th minute, when he calmly slotted the ball into the right-corner of the box to give ‘All Whites’ match-winning 1-0 lead at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai.

About the game, Schmid described his opponents as tough and said they took the game away via a penalty. “Today was very tight and defensive as the opponent was difficult. It was tough but at the end we took it away with a penalty. We had opportunities in both halves but the penalty might have made it easier,” explained Schmid, adding that he was proud of his boys.

Meanwhile, losing coach Gary White said that to lose the game via a dodgy penlaty frustrated him. “It was a great battle and to see my U-23 (boys) fight like that shows the great future of Chinese Taipei side. To lose (the game), by a dodgy penalty, frustrates me,” White said.

“The officiating was totally unfair and for the game to be decided on a penalty was frustrating. The referees were okay, but had lapse in concentration. This is a friendly where everyone has to learn,” he signed off.

