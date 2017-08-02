Latest News

Inter Milan sign Fiorentina midfielder Matias Vecino

Uruguayan midfielder Matias Vecino, who made 31 league appearances and scored three goals last season, will continue to play with fellow midfielder Borja Valero, who also joined from Fiorentina in July. Inter Milan paid a buyout clause of 24 million euros to sign him.

By: Reuters | Published:August 2, 2017 4:45 pm
Uruguay, Matias Vecino, Inter Milan, Fiorentina Matias Vecino has signed a four-year contract with Inter Milan. (Source: AP)
Uruguayan midfielder Matias Vecino has signed a four-year contract with Inter Milan, completing his move from Fiorentina, the Serie A club said on Wednesday.

“I have been in Italy for a few years now and I believe that I am the right age and have the experience to make this a positive adventure,” said the 25-year-old on the club’s website.

Italian media report that Inter Milan paid a buyout clause of 24 million euros ($28.4 million) in full to sign the Uruguay international, who has been capped 13 times.

Vecino, who made 31 league appearances and scored three goals last season, will continue to play with fellow midfielder Borja Valero, who also joined from Fiorentina in July.

