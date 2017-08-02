Insects only attack lamps that shine: Cristiano Ronaldo hits back at tax evasion allegations

Cristiano Ronaldo hit back at critics. (Source: Instagram) Cristiano Ronaldo hit back at critics. (Source: Instagram)

A day after appearing in court over tax evasion allegations, Cristiano Ronaldo had a message for his critics. The Real Madrid superstar posted a picture of himself on his official Instagram account on Wednesday saying that his brigtness is what bothers people.

The Portugal captain and the highest earning athlete in the world according to Forbes magazine managed to avoid media by sneaking in the court from the other gate. The agency representing him released a statement later on in which he claimed that he has never hidden anything.

Standing in the centre of a number of lights, Ronaldo’s picture said, “What bothers people is my brightness, insects only attack lamps that shine !!!!”

The forward spent 90 minutes in court after which he released a statement through his agency saying, “The Spanish tax service [Hacienda] knows the detail of all my income because we have given it to them. I have never hidden anything, nor did have I ever had the intention of evading taxes.” He is accused of evading taxes of 14.7 million euros.”

“I always do my tax declaration in a voluntary manner, as I think that we must all declare and pay taxes according to our income. Those who know me know that this is what I ask from my advisors — that they keep everything up to date, and correctly paid, as I do not want any problems.”

