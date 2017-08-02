Injury scare for Real Madrid as Gareth Bale limps out of training

Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale limped out of training. (Source: AP) Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale limped out of training. (Source: AP)

As an injury scare to Real Madrid, key striker Gareth Bale limped out of training when the Spanish champions were preparing for their friendly match against All Stars XI of Major League Soccer in Chicago on Wednesday.

Bale left the training pitch pointing at his ankle and walking gingerly. The Welsh player was out for most of the end of last season with a succession of injuries. He made only 17 La Liga appearances last season. Bale has had calf, back, knee and ankle problems.

Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane said, “He looks good to me, little by little, he’s had a long injury.”

“The pre-season has been very good since the beginning. I’m not worried about his performance, because the whole team has had good moments and not as good moments,” he further added.

Real Madrid has an important match coming up against Manchester United on August 8 in the Super Cup. But before that, they would take on MLS All stars that will feature Kaka, Bastian Schweinsteiger and Tim Howard among other players.

Real Madrid finished their last season at the top of the La Liga club with 93 points. They also retained their Champions League trophy after beating Juventus in the final in Cardiff, Wales.

