Injured Xherdan Shaqiri doubtful for Stoke City trip to West Bromwich Albion

Stoke City striker Saido Berahino returns to former club West Bromwich for the second time since his acrimonious exit in January this year. Berahino was booed by West Brom fans on his last visit in February, but Mark Hughes said he could handle the pressure.

By: Reuters | Published:August 25, 2017 9:32 pm
Stoke City, Xherdan Shaqiri, West Bromwich Albion, English Premier League Stoke City, who have three points from their first two games, have not won at the Hawthorns in three years. (Source: File)
Xherdan Shaqiri is a doubt for Stoke City’s trip to West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Sunday as he recovers from a hamstring injury, manager Mark Hughes said.

The 25-year-old was substituted in Stoke’s 1-0 home win over Arsenal last weekend and Hughes said the Swiss winger was unlikely to be risked.

“It’s only seven to eight days after the injury so it would be quite early for him to come back. We’ll give him as much time as we can and then make a decision,” the manager told a news conference on Friday.

Stoke striker Saido Berahino returns to former club West Brom for the second time since his acrimonious exit in January this year. Berahino was booed by West Brom fans on his last visit in February, but Hughes said he could handle the pressure.

“He’s been through that once,” he added. “Whether or not (the home fans) still feel he warrants even more I don’t know. When you go back to your old club, the fans reserve the right to give you a bit of stick.”

Stoke, who have three points from their first two games, have not won at the Hawthorns in three years. West Brom have won both their opening games against Bournemouth and Burnley without conceding.

