Injured Seamus Coleman signs five-year deal with Everton

Seamus Coleman is recovering from a long-term injury, having suffered a double leg break while playing for Ireland against Wales in a World Cup qualifier in March.

Everton full back Seamus Coleman signed a new five-year contract with the Premier League club on Friday that will keep him at Goodison Park until 2022.

The 28-year-old is recovering from a long-term injury, having suffered a double leg break while playing for Ireland against Wales in a World Cup qualifier in March.

“I’m delighted to get this signed,” Coleman told Everton’s website (www.evertonfc.com). “Everything had been agreed and I was due to sign it after the international break but unfortunately I got the injury. “The chairman (Bill Kenwright) messaged me the night of my injury and said, ‘Don’t worry about it because when you come back this contract is still waiting for you’. “I want to prove my worth when I come back and show the club were right for rewarding me with this long-term contract.” Coleman has made 247 appearances for Everton in eight years at the club, scoring 24 goals.

