India’s Asia Cup match against Macau postponed by a day

The All India Football Federations had made a request to the continental body to postpone the match as Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru was not available on October 10.

By: PTI | Published:September 9, 2017 11:02 pm
Indian football team's Asian Cup Qualifiers home leg match against Macau has been postponed by a day from the earlier scheduled date of October 10.
Indian football team’s Asian Cup Qualifiers home leg match against Macau has been postponed by a day from the earlier scheduled date of October 10.

The All India Football Federations had made a request to the continental body to postpone the match as Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru was not available on October 10.

The Asian Football Confederation has accepted AIFF’s request to postpone the match and the AFC website has updated that the match will be played on October 11.

Reports, however, said that it was done because the Indian cricket team would be playing a Twenty20 International against Australia in Guwahati on October 10 and the broadcaster, which is telecasting both the football and cricket matches almost at the same time, wanted the postponement

