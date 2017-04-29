Indian Football Corner: Aizawl FC on the cusp of I-League glory, Mumbai FC all but relegated

Aizawl are just a win or a draw away from clinching title. (Source: File) Aizawl are just a win or a draw away from clinching title. (Source: File)

The week that went by saw some dramatic results in the I-League and some disappointing news with Indian national team goalkeeper Subrata Pal failing a dope test. But all the limelight was bagged by Aizawl FC when they defeated Mohun Bagan 1-0. As a result the fates of Aizawl FC, Mohun Bagan and the rest of the I-League will be decided in the upcoming weekend. With the title race going down to the wire, we take a look at all that happened in the past week.

The biggest result was Aizawl’s victory over Mohun Bagan. However, in the final match of the season, Shillong Lajong vs Aizawl FC, Aizawl will miss two of their key players – Ashutosh Mehta and Alfred Jarya. If the team from Mizoram manage to get a favourable result then it will be the first time a team from north-east will win a major title in football.

Among the other teams in the I-league, Churchill Brothers gave a comprehensive display against Chennai City FC as they thumped them 6-1.

Meamwhile, Bengaluru FC have won their last three I-League games after they thrashed DSK 7-0 in their last encounter. Whatever happens in their last game, they will finish fourth.

On the other hand with their 1-0 loss against Aizawl, Mohun Bagan have their task cut out as they face a relatively easy encounter against Chennai City who were drubbed 1-6 by Churchill. They will hope to secure another win and also wish for a favourable result in the North-East derby.

With 13 points from 17 fixtures, Mumbai FC’s relegation from India’s top-flight league is all but confirmed. Adding to their woes is that their hopes of qualifying for the Federation Cup were also crushed.

However, as the I-League concludes on 30th April it will not be the end of the season as the Federation Cup kicks off soon after. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has also reverted back to the old format of a single venue hosting all the matches.

On the eve of the final round of the league, Aizawl FC are leading the table with Mohun Bagan on second. East Bengal, Bengaluru FC, Shillong Lajong FC, Churchill Brothers and DSK Shivajians make up the remaining six teams which will take part in the Federation Cup.

Meanwhile, in other news among the U18 I-league – Minerva Punjab FC, Bengaluru FC, Shillong Lajong FC and 6 others qualified to the National finals.

Congratulations to the twelve #U18ILeague teams, who have qualified to the National finals. pic.twitter.com/OuIixDJECM — Hero I-League (@ILeagueOfficial) 24 April 2017

Last weekend also saw a new entrant to the top 5 scorers list of the League as Dicka still occupies the top spot. AP Dipanda Dicka leads with 10 goals. Behind him is Bayi Kamo Stephane with 7 and Wedson Anselme with 7. Darryl Duffy and Sunil Chhetri are also tied at 7.

In some unfortunate news, WADA found “Terbutaline” in Subrata Pal’s dope sample. This substance is usually found in the Cold and Cough Syrup/Medicine. Indian national team goalkeeper Subrata Pal failed in a dope test conducted by National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) in Mumbai when the Indian men’s football team were going to Cambodia for a friendly match in February.

