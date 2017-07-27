Indian women’s football team looks confident ahead of Malaysia friendlies

All India Football Federation have organised the friendlies to provide some practice and exposure to the Indian football national team. (Source: Twitter) All India Football Federation have organised the friendlies to provide some practice and exposure to the Indian football national team. (Source: Twitter)

The Indian women’s football team believes that they will perform well in their two international friendlies against Malaysia, to be played on July 29 and 31.

All India Football Federation have organised the friendlies to provide practice and exposure to the team. The first ever woman coach of a senior national team, Maymol Rocky, said that the whole team is pumped up for the upcoming two matches.

“The two matches will provide the girls valuable match experience which will help them in the future. An international match adds to your confidence and the entire squad is looking forward to it,” Rocky said.

“I need to thank the AIFF for the two International Friendlies. Women’s football in India has been on a high with the inaugural edition of the Indian Women’s League being a huge hit earlier this year,” she added.

“That has added to the confidence of the girls as well.” Striker Bala Devi, who will be captaining the side in these two matches said that Malaysia is a “strong opponent.”

“They are a strong team. But we need to play better than them, and we will try our best, we have practiced very hard and are raring to go.” said Devi.

“It’s nice to be training under Maymol-Madam. Though there is always that comfort level with her, she has always been a hard taskmaster. But we are not complaining as we understand that she wants us to be better players.”

“The two matches will help us immensely and I need to thank the AIFF for providing us such an exposure tour,” she added. Meanwhile, Ashalata Devi has been chosen as the vice-captain of the team.

The 22-member squad is as follows:

GOALKEEPERS: Panthoi Chanu, Roshini Devi.

DEFENDERS: Ashalata Devi, Manisa Panna, Umapati Devi, Dalima Chhibber, Radharani Devi, Jabamani Tudu, Tony Devi.

MIDFIELDERS: Premi Devi, Prameshori Devi, Lochana Munda, Sanju, Mandakini Devi, Ritu Rani, Bindyarani Devi.

STRIKERS: Bala Devi, Kamala Devi, Anju Tamang, Dangmei Grace, Pyari Xaxa, Kashmina.

