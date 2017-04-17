Indian Under-17 football team to begin practice match on Tuesday

The Indian Under-17 World Cup football team will face Portugal’s Vitoria de Setubal side on Tuesday in their first practice match of the exposure trip of Europe.

After taking on Vitoria de Setubal at Troia, the team will cross swords against leading Portuguese club sides Belenenses, Benfica, Estoril and Sporting Club Portugal.

The players had left the Indian shores on April 11 and will be in the Portugal capital of Lisbon till May 15 before proceeding to France to face Paris Saint-Germain’s U-17 Team.

The Luis Norton de Norton’s men are also scheduled to take part in the Lazio Cup and play a series of practice matches in Italy, France and Hungary amongst others.

“I appreciate the efforts of the All India Football Federation in leaving no stone unturned to field the best Indian XI in the World Cup,” de Matos said.

“The efforts are allowing me to see more players and it’s nice to see the Clubs, the League and the AIFF joining hands together for the development of Indian Football,” said the Portuguese.

Practice match schedule in Portugal:

April 18: vs Vitoria de Setubal

April 25: vs Belenenses

April 27: vs Benfica

May 1: vs Estoril

May 5: vs Benfica

May 9: vs Sporting Club Portugal.

