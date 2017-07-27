Indian Super League was too powerful. It seemed ISL outranked national team, writes Stephen Constantine

From Delhi to the Den (deCoubertin Books), Constantine writes about dealing with the behemoth that the Indian Super League is and pressure on the players from the Kolkata giants. (Source: Express Archive) From Delhi to the Den (deCoubertin Books), Constantine writes about dealing with the behemoth that the Indian Super League is and pressure on the players from the Kolkata giants. (Source: Express Archive)

When he first came as India coach in 2002, Stephen Constantine’s team was made to bunk under the stands of a stadium in Jamshedpur and wear substandard jerseys. In his second stint, the conditions improved but challenges he faced were bigger. In his autobiography, From Delhi to the Den (deCoubertin Books), Constantine writes about dealing with the behemoth that the Indian Super League is and pressure on the players from the Kolkata giants.

Our kit was an Embarrassment

In India, cricket gets a huge amount of sponsorship, television money and attention. Other sports live off scraps. But ambition can make up for a lack of cash. Our kit was an embarrassment. It was made by a local company and it was awful: bad material, bad design, bad fit. It was out of date; like something bought from a market. Wearing a good kit doesn’t make you a good player, but it sends a message. We are professional. We have standards.

Say a young kid is choosing between cricket and football. On the one hand, there is Sachin Tendulkar, beaming from every billboard, looking like a million dollars. On the other hand, there’s us, dressed like Raggy Arse Rovers. No contest, is it? So, after the LG Cup, I went to see (then AIFF general secretary) Alberto Colaco. I must say that, during my time in India, Alberto was brilliant. But he’d heard this one before. ‘Who’s our kit sponsor?’ I asked. He sat there, hands on his belly, and laughed. ‘No one is interested,’ he said. ‘Can I look?’ I asked. ‘By all means,’ he said…

I contacted all the major manufacturers. Adidas were the only one to reply. They asked what we wanted, so I gave them a list as long as my arm: match kit, training kit, flip flops, everything. Even underwear. We had to choose colours for the shirts, so we went for sky blue and dark blue stripes. Before the Afro-Asian Games in October 2003, about seventeen huge boxes arrived. The players tore into them like kids. At last, they were being treated like professionals. Some had tears in their eyes.

The clubs would have told the players to take it easy…

We finished our World Cup campaign in March, losing 4-0 in Iran and 2–1 at home to Turkmenistan. I could handle the Iran result, but Turkmenistan was different…

For a start, the atmosphere was flat. The support in Trivandrum during the SAFF Championship was superb, so we went back to the state of Kerala, playing in Kochi.

But only 3,000 fans turned up. In fairness, the players didn’t lift the crowd. We were lethargic beyond belief. Normally, I don’t say much during a game. If we’ve trained well, there’s nothing much to add. But in Kochi, I found myself yelling the basics. Tuck in. Pull wide. Close him down.

Honestly, it was schoolboy stuff. We went 1–0 up in the first half but lost 2–1. As I watched the players, I thought: This cannot be a team I coach. Four hours after the game I held a staff meeting.

The atmosphere was downbeat. ‘You do realise,’ said my physio Gigi George, ‘that six of the starting eleven will play in the derby in four days’ time?’ I kicked myself. The Calcutta derby between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan is the biggest match in India. The crowds are massive – 131,000 turned up in 1997 – and the stakes are huge. The clubs would have told the players to take it easy against Turkmenistan and some of them, subconsciously or not, would have listened. I should have realised. If I had, the team would have been very different.

(ISL) medicals had a huge effect on our performance

The Guam game highlighted another problem: the looming shadow of the Indian Super League.

The auction, where ten of the best Indian players went to the highest bidder, took place on 10 July, a month after the Guam game. But the players’ medicals were two days after we got back.

Our players could earn huge sums in the ISL — Sunil went for almost $200,000, while Eugeneson got $150,000 – but not if they were injured. In my opinion, the medical had a huge effect on our performance. I’m not pointing fingers – Sunil and Eugeneson have been fantastic for me – but, overall, we were flat. It wasn’t the last time the ISL would affect my team.

We played Nepal in a friendly in August, a young side drawing 0–0 in Pune, before losing 3–0 to Iran in Bangalore in our third qualifier. We were only 1–0 down at half-time. I told the players to believe, but six minutes later, two silly mistakes had put us 3–0 down.

It was a decent performance – ‘We didn’t expect them to play with so much determination,’ said the Iran manager Carlos Queiroz – but it was another loss. In October, we had back-to-back away qualifiers: Turkmenistan on the 8th and Oman on the 13th. But the circus was rolling into town. The ISL started on 3 October.

At the ISL auction in July, I met a number of teams’ managers, including David Platt, Roberto Carlos, Zico and Marco Materazzi. They were all supportive.

I said I wanted the players from 26 September for the Oman and Turkmenistan games. No one objected, so I planned a ten-day training camp.

When September arrived, Kushal Das said I would get the players on 5 October, three days before the Turkmenistan game. It was unacceptable.

You can’t prepare for a World Cup qualifier with two training sessions, especially as the players were in pre-season. Like I said: if the guys were coming from the Premier League or La Liga, three days might be OK. But they weren’t. They needed to work.

I told Kushal to pull rank, but he couldn’t. The league was too powerful. In Indian football, it seemed, the ISL outranked the national team. We got the players on 5 October, like the ISL wanted, with some players not arriving until the evening. But even that wasn’t enough for some.

Important to read the book to understand context: das

All India Football Federation (AIFF) general secretary Kushal Das played down the remarks made by Stephen Constantine in his autobiography, From Delhi to the Den.

It is learnt that Constantine called Das from London, where he is promoting the book, on Tuesday and explained that excerpts might have been out of context. “I haven’t read the entire book yet. It is important to read it in entirety to understand in what context he has written it,” Das said.

Constantine has been critical of the manner in which Indian Super League operates even before. He had constantly been at the loggerheads with the ISL franchises for refusing to release the players for national team duties. However, he has softened his stand of late and had recently said that the tournament had made Indian football ‘universal.’

Das said no action will be taken for the comments made in his book.

I wanted a reaction. I got one

In my first press conference in Delhi, a journalist asked ‘how the captain was’. He meant Sunil Chhetri, the skipper under the previous manager. ‘We don’t have a captain,’ I said. ‘Every player starts with a clean slate.’

I had nothing against Sunil, who is one of India’s greatest-ever players… But I couldn’t make him captain before I knew him. The skipper reflects the manager’s personality, and I knew nothing about Sunil… I picked our goalkeeper Subrata Pal as captain and Sunil reacted superbly… It was India’s first World Cup win since beating Singapore in February 2004. I was manager then, too. The second leg was five days later in Kathmandu…

The match finished goalless but we were lucky. The team didn’t have enough leaders. I thought back to my first Indian team, with Baichung Bhutia, I.M. Vijayan, Jo Paul Ancheri and the rest. Technically, they weren’t better than my new side, but they were more physical. We needed more of that…

In India, the boys weren’t in great shape… Despite that, I was optimistic. The camp went well. The new players were hungry. I gave five players their debut (including subs), bringing the total to thirteen in three games. Oman – led by the former Rangers coach, Paul le Guen – were beatable. Then, after nineteen seconds, we went 1–0 down…

Again, I had overlooked Sunil Chhetri for the captaincy – the centre-half Arnab Mondal got the nod – and again he responded. After 26 minutes Sunil got the ball on the edge of the eighteen-yard box. Facing away from goal, he smacked a left-foot curler towards the top corner. Ali Al-Habsi – who played for many years in the Premier League with Bolton and Wigan – dived full length but couldn’t get near it.

The 19,000 fans in Bangalore went mad. In fact, the only person who didn’t celebrate was Sunil. It might have been a message for me. To be honest, I wasn’t bothered. After dropping him as captain, I wanted a reaction. I got one…

