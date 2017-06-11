Indian Super League to name two new teams on Monday

ISL are set to name two new teams on Monday. ISL are set to name two new teams on Monday.

The Indian Super League (ISL) are set to name two new teams on Monday for the 2017-18 season and seasons ahead. The winning bids for the new teams will be announced by Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) organisers.

Both the teams will become a part of the ISL from the coming season and thereon. The process of the two new teams being a part of the football league was conducted by an independent panel a month back. It was done through ‘Invitation to Bid’ (ITB) and the process was said to be open and trasparent.

The evaluation process is expected to finish on Sunday by the consulting firm E & Y of all the bids received. The results will be presented on Monday.

Ten owners were invited to bid in order to be a part of the ISL from the following cities – Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Cuttack, Durgapur, Hyderabad, Jamshedpur, Kolkata, Ranchi, Siliguri and Thiruvananthapuram.

The deadline for bidding was on May 25.

The impasse over the induction of Mohun Bagan and East Bengal into the football tournament continued as another round of talks with the AIFF did not yield any fruitful result on Saturday. The two teams were adamant to not pay fees to be a part of ISL.

The two Bengali teams also said that they do not want to be a part of the I-League, as both the leagues fall during the same time.

