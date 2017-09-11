Indian Super League: ATK sign Manchester United academy graduate Tom Thorpe

Atletico de Kolkata have won two titles in three ISL seasons. (Source: PTI File) Atletico de Kolkata have won two titles in three ISL seasons. (Source: PTI File)

Indian Super League club ATK on Monday announced the signing of Manchester United academy graduate and central defender Tom Thorpe, who will be in action for the Kolkata side under former Manchester United forward Teddy Sheringham in the upcoming season.

The 24-year-old, who is the club’s seventh foreign signing, has previously captained the Manchester United reserves to the inaugural U-21 Premier League title in 2012-13. He will be under technical director Ashley Westwood, who also happens to be the Red Devils academy graduate.

Thorpe has also represented the England national team in all age groups from U-16 to U-21, winning 2010 UEFA European Under 17 Championship. His performance helped Manchester United U-21 team to record the best defence in the team, attracting attention from clubs like Birmingham City, who signed him on loan. He was playing for Bolton when he signed the contract with ATK.

Join us in welcoming Tom Thorpe to the team. #ATK #AamarBukeyATK pic.twitter.com/sMOPNV75MB — Atlético de Kolkata (@atletidekolkata) 11 September 2017

ATK principal owner Sanjiv Goenka said on the new signing, “We welcome Tom to our ATK family. We all are happy to have him in the team. He is an asset which will strengthen our team’s defence. I will learn a lot under Teddy’s leadership, and will play to win. But I am sure my stint in ATK will have a remarkable impression on my career path. Above all I would like to thank the management for choosing me to be a part of this squad.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd