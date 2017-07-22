Indian Super League 2017: Complete list of retained players

CK Vineeth will be wearing yellow once again this season. (Source: ISL) CK Vineeth will be wearing yellow once again this season. (Source: ISL)

The Indian Super League 2017 looks promising as two new teams have joined the tournament – Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC. While the ten clubs will look to outdo each other when it comes to choosing the best players from the 200 available ahead of the fourth edition of the league, there are some top players who have already been retained by their respective clubs.

According to the ISL rule, teams can retain a maximum of two senior players. Here is the list of players retained by the cash-rich tournament clubs:

Debjit Majumder

Prabir Das

CK Vineeth

Sandesh Jhingan

Amrinder Singh

Sehnaj Singh

Jeje Lalpekhlua

Karanjit Singh

Reigning champions Atlético de Kolkata were quick to retain goalkeeper Debjit Majumder and Prabir Das, while last year’s runners-up Kerala Blasters FC made sure fan-favourites CK Vineeth and Sandesh Jhingan will be wearing yellow once again this season.

Mumbai City FC confirmed last season’s Golden Glove winner Amrinder Singh and Sehnaj Singh as their two retained players, whereas Delhi Dynamos FC decided against keeping any member of their squad for the upcoming season. Winners in 2015, Chennaiyin FC ensured they kept Hero ISL’s all-time top domestic scorer Jeje Lalpekhlua within their ranks alongside custodian Karanjit Singh.

The clubs were also given the option of retaining under-21 players – an option used by only five teams. List of U-21 players retained:

Prasanth Karuthadathkuni

Ashique Kuruniyan

Rakesh Oram

Nishu Kumar

Malsawmzuala

Anirudh Thapa

Jerry Lalrinzuala

Kerala chose to retain forward Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, while Pune decided to not let go of winger Ashique Kuruniyan. Rakesh Oram was Mumbai’s sole retention from among the under-21s. Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, opted to keep two under-21 players in their squad. The Blues named Nishu Kumar and Malsawmzuala as their two under-21s retained, and the Super Machans confirmed Anirudh Thapa and Hero ISL 2016’s Emerging Player, Jerry Lalrinzuala as the two youngsters they’ve chosen to retain.

