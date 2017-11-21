Wedding bells for Sunil Chhetri! Indian captain gets engaged to Sonam Bhattacharya, see pics

The Sangeet ceremony was held between Bengaluru’s first and second matches in the league. (Source: Twitter) The Sangeet ceremony was held between Bengaluru’s first and second matches in the league. (Source: Twitter)

Images surfaced on the internet of Indian captain Sunil Chhetri’s wedding to Sonam Bhattacharya. The photos are only that of the Sangeet Ceremony. It was earlier reported that Chhetri’s wedding would be extended over one month according to the schedule of Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League. The Sangeet ceremony was held between Bengaluru’s first and second matches in the league. The first match ended with a straightforward 2-0 win for Bengaluru over Mumbai City FC.

Chettri’s fiance Sonam Bhattacharya is the daughter of Mohun Bagan great Subrata Bhattacharya.

The Indian captain had the perfect match in the build-up to the engagement. He scored the second goal in a match in which Bengaluru could have scored more had they been more clinical. Chettri chose not to celebrate the goal as it was against Mumbai City with whom he played for two seasons.

He reportedly flew out of Bengaluru to New Delhi that very night for the Sangeet ceremony. The engagement took place on Monday. The main wedding ceremony itself will be held on December 4 in Kolkata between Bengaluru’s away games against FC Goa and NorthEast United. That is also a rest day, which means that, with no other matches being held, other players can attend the wedding. The reception will then be held on December 24 in Bengaluru, which Chettri has called his “adopted city.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd