Sevilla confirm Argentine coach Eduardo Berizzo has a malignant tumor

Sevilla confirmed that coach Eduardo Berizzo has been diagnosed with a prostate tumour. (Source: AP) Sevilla confirmed that coach Eduardo Berizzo has been diagnosed with a prostate tumour. (Source: AP)

A day after Sevilla rallied to hold Liverpool to a remarkable 3-3 draw in the Champions League, the Spanish club said coach Eduardo “Toto” Berizzo has a malignant tumor.

Rumors about the coach’s condition began spreading not long after Tuesday’s match in Seville. On Wednesday, the club confirmed that the 48-year-old Argentine has been diagnosed with a prostate tumor.

Sevilla president Jose Castro said the club already knew about Berizzo’s condition for at least two weeks. The squad was informed about it by the coach after Saturday’s win against Celta Vigo in the Spanish league.

Sevilla’s mantra of “Never Give Up” was extensively brought up by fans and players after the club pulled off its comeback against Liverpool with an injury-time goal by Guido Pizarro. It was brought up again on Wednesday.

“You are in the best place in the world to never give up,” former Sevilla sporting director Ramon “Monchi” Rodriguez, who now works for Italian club Roma, wrote on Twitter. “Where you are, they never give up.”

Sevilla was not clear about how Berizzo’s condition would affect his work. In a brief statement, the club said that further tests will determine what type of treatment will be required. It was not clear if the coach will need to undergo surgery.

“Sevilla FC wants to show maximum support to its manager in these moments and wishes him a prompt recovery,” the club said.

Castro only said that Berizzo is “upbeat” and wants everything to remain as normal as possible.

“He is working and will face this the right way,” Castro said. “We will not talk more about this theme. When there is more to tell the Sevilla fans, we will issue a new statement.”

Sevilla’s next match is Sunday at Villarreal in the Spanish league.

Coaches and players in Spain and abroad sent messages of support to Berizzo through social media sites.

Spain coach Julen Lopetegui said Berizzo has the “character to win this battle and many others,” while Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos said: “Life delivers many tough hits which remind us about what really matters. We are all with you, Berizzo.”

Berizzo was hired by Sevilla this season after Jorge Sampaoli left to coach Argentina’s national team. He had spent three seasons with Celta Vigo, guiding the club to the Europa League semifinals and to two Copa del Rey semifinals.

Berizzo was among those jeered Tuesday after Sevilla conceded three goals in the first 30 minutes of the Group E match against Liverpool at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium. But Pizarro’s late goal from a corner kick salvaged the draw that kept the club in good position to advance to the knockout stages for the second straight season.

Sevilla is one point behind leader Liverpool and two points in front of Spartak Moscow. Sevilla plays at last-place Maribor on Dec. 6, while Liverpool hosts Spartak.

“The team kept believing and we experienced an unforgettable and exciting match,” Berizzo said after Tuesday’s game. “We showed how competitive we are. We showed that animal that we have inside of us. We took risks to go after the result and that says a lot about the courage of these players.”

On Wednesday, Sevilla players were the ones trying to cheer their coach. The whole squad signed a statement in which the players pledged to help the coach “unconditionally … in this difficult battle.”

“We wish him a quick recovery and remind him about something that has always marked this club, `They say it never gives up,”’ read the players’ message, which was posted on social media by Sevilla defender Nicolas Pareja. “We want to give him strength and show that he is not alone.

