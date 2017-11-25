‘Say no to racism’: Indian footballers stand united after racial horror in Chennai stadium

Video showing North East United fans being heckled by Chennaiyin FC fans has gone viral. Video showing North East United fans being heckled by Chennaiyin FC fans has gone viral.

Indian Super League club Chennaiyin FC found itself submerged in controversy after a video showing club fans involved in a racial incident went viral. The video, which was shot during the ISL clash between Chennaiyin FC and NorthEast United FC at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, showed home fans heckling and mocking fans of the rival club. In the video, one man was seen dancing and making awkward gestures to a female NorthEast United supporter inside the stadium. The hecklers, who were carrying flags of Chennai club, danced awkwardly around the female supporter when she asked them to move away.

The video promoted Union Minister Kiren Rijiju to order an official enquiry into the incident. In a tweet, the BJP leader said, “I’m following up the case. Chennai Police has formed a special team to act but there’s no one to lodge complain. I request someone connected to the incident to get in touch with City Police.”

An official response was also posted by Chennaiyin FC in which the club said that it condemns any act involving racism. “Chennaiyin FC has a very strict and firm policy against racism and any unbecoming behaviour in the stadium. The club strongly condemns any such act. We are looking into any such incidents and will take strong action against it,” the statement said.

Now, Indian footballers have come forward to show a united front against racism. In a tweet on Friday, Kerala Blasters captain Sandesh Jhingan said such incidents are not acceptable. He added that there is need to make the stadiums safer for football fans. “Lets not make Our Stadiums an Unsafe Place and most Importantly not Forget that afterall we all are humans and we should Respect every Individual,” the defender said.

Apart from Jhingan, other footballers including Jeje Lalpekhlua, Keegan Pereira and Pritam Kotal also joined in to lead the cause.

The incident at the last match is something unacceptable. Players, officials or fans there is no place for racism in football or in any place else. Hope those guilty are of this are found and action is taken.#SayNoToRacism — jeje lalpekhlua (@jejefanai) 25 November 2017

Players,officials and fans must unite to kick racism out of football. Football has no place for racism. #saynotoracism — keegan pereira (@keeganpereira21) 25 November 2017

Tragic. Sad day for everyone who loves this beautiful sport.

Football has zero tolerance to hooliganism and racism. #SayNoToRacism #PK20 — Pritam Kotal (@KotalPritam) 25 November 2017

Forget football, there’s no place for racism anywhere. Period. Let’s unite to kick out discrimination of any sort. #SayNoToRacism — Darren Caldeira (@darrencaldeira) 25 November 2017

Chennai defeated NorthEast United by 3-0 on Thursday Abdul Nediyodath, Raphael Augusto and Mohammed Rafi finding the nets. North East will now head to Delhi for an away game on December 2. Chennai will take on Pune City FC on December 3 in an away game.

