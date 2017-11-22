Robin Singh hopes to make India comeback through ISL

Robin Singh has played for three different franchises in three editions of the ISL. (Source: File) Robin Singh has played for three different franchises in three editions of the ISL. (Source: File)

Out of favour India football forward, Robin Singh is proud to represent two-time India Super League champions ATK and hopes to work harder to be back in the national team reckoning again.

“I don’t know what’s in the mind of the coach (Stephen Constantine). This gives me another opportunity to work harder. I’m proud to play for my country, have been playing for a long time,” Robin told reporters at a media interaction in Kolkata on Wednesday.

“Hopefully if I work harder, I’ll be back in the national team. I want to be back. Representing my country is the highest honour as a professional player. You want to represent your country. It’s about keeping my head down and keep digging in, let my critics decide on how have I played,” he added.

Robin has played for three different franchises in three editions of the ISL. The 27-year-old said he would also back the I-League because his friends play there and they supported him often.

“My friends play in the I-League. I would like to support them, they have backed me from time to time as well,” Robin, who has represented Delhi Dynamos and FC Goa in ISL, said.

“I wake up every day, wanting to learn and give most in training. I’m nothing without the boys who play with me. I’ve been blessed enough to play three ISLs with three teams,” he said.

Having plied his trade with East Bengal, Robin went on to win I-League with Bengaluru FC. “I’m proud to have won the I-League. I’m honoured for the

fact that I was part of a team that won the I-League. To sum it up, I’ve grown up. I will make sure to keep my professional standards high.”

“I will miss East Bengal. I have been a part of East Bengal and that was the club that gave me the chance to become a professional footballer. I have great memories of the club. Even six months back, I was with the club. So it will always have a special place,” he said.

Having kicked off their campaign in Kerala with a goalless draw, ATK will take on FC Pune City in their first home tie on November 26. “The area we might want to improve on is to win games. Again, it was our first game. The focus is to work on our next game,” he said.

“Our job is not to focus on what’s in the other team. Our job is to make the most of what we have and we are strong as a unit. We are working hard and it should give us results.” ATK’s Portuguese striker Jose Branco said they missed their star Irish recruit Robbie Keane who’s gone back home to

treat an injury.

“He’s a big player. He played many years in England. If he comes it’s good for us. His quality is different, not only me, all the team miss Robbie,” he said.

