Rage of ISL whistle-blowers: Referees complain of low morale, pay disparity

“I don’t like to commentate on referees,” Pune City coach Ranko Popovic muttered. And spent the next five minutes doing just the opposite. His team had lost 2-0 to Goa in the last week of December but the result wasn’t the only reason he was agitated.

In his brief rant, the Serb called referees ‘jokers’—although Pune City insist he didn’t mean it in literal sense of the word—and implied bias against his team. By the end of the month, the All India Football Federation’s disciplinary committee suspended him for four matches and slapped a fine of Rs 5 lakh.

Popovic gets a seat in the stand that’s slowly getting crowded. The AIFF and IMG-R have been so sensitive to the criticism of the officials that coaches of almost half of the teams have been penalised for lamenting the situation. Apart from Popovic, three other coaches are either serving, or have served, similar suspensions for their tirades against the referees as errors continue to mount, having a significant bearing on the results.

Delhi Dynamos’ Miguel Portugal and Chennaiyin FC’s John Gregory were both sent off for protesting the official’s decisions while Mumbai City’s assistant coach Juliano Fontana was pulled up for ‘pushing’ the referee. They are all out for approximately a month in this five-month league. “It’s like being punished for saying the truth,” a franchise official says, requesting anonymity, fearing action from the league. “If coaches can be suspended for criticising referees, why can’t they be penalized for making mistakes?”

Since its inception, the Indian Super League has relied heavily on most things foreign—the players, coaches, assistant coaches and even the commentators. The one area where they’ve gone desi, they have been thoroughly exposed.

The referees’ chief puts the blame on players not knowing the rules while referees complain of low morale due to pay disparity and additional workload due to the simultaneous conduct of I-League. It is learnt that while the foreign referees get paid approximately Rs 1 lakh per match by IMG-R, their Indian counterparts get just Rs 10,000. The bottomline, however, remains that at the half-way stage, refereeing gaffes have dominated the discussions surrounding the ISL.

Controversial penalties

On the day Popovic was suspended, the referee made two highly-controversial penalty calls in Jamshedpur as the newcomers held Chennaiyin to a 1-1 draw. Last month, referee Rowan Arumughan’s decision to show a straight red card to NorthEast United’s TP Rehenesh was so blunderous that even some Kerala Blasters players sympathised with the goalkeeper.

On many instances, the referees have not been able to distinguish between a back-pass to the goalkeeper and a clearance, consequently awarding indirect freekicks while the offside calls have been embarrassing. Some of these may seem difficult to make to an untrained eye but for someone trained to make such calls, these were fairly clear decisions.

The ever-increasing list of errors has forced IMG-R to consider the option of bringing back the foreign referees for the business end of the tournament. However, AIFF’s director of referees Goutam Kar feels the standard of refereeing has ‘improved’ this season. “If you compare it to previous years, the quality has certainly improved. There are a few mistakes, of course, but they can’t be called blunders,” Kar says. “The performance of match officials is thoroughly analysed. We have assessors on site apart from the remote assessors, who watch the matches on television and give their feedback.”

Kar, instead, puts the blame on the players and coaches for having insufficient knowledge of laws that govern the game. To say that, however, would be to ignore the grim larger picture and failure to acknowledge that India does not have enough top-class referees to officiate not just the ISL but also the I-League, the other ‘first division’.

Currently, India has just six men and one woman referee who are qualified to officiate international matches apart from the seven male assistant referees. The ISL, it is learnt, has demanded 12 sets of referees which means half of the match officials do not meet the minimum world standard set by FIFA.

Amidst the severe drought, the decision to run the I-League parallel to ISL has resulted in most referees doing double shifts with very little time to recover. Since the number of qualified referees is so less, the existing group of match officials are not challenged enough, even when they make errors. “If a referee is penalised for making a wrong decision, where will you find his replacement then? We are in a scenario where we have to make do with what we have,” a franchise official says.

Till last season, 50 percent of the match officials in the ISL were from abroad. This term, they were there just for the opening week as the Indian officials were handed the baton subsequently. However, the foreigners are set to take over from the end of next month.

Kar, though, believes the Indian referees will improve with time. “Most of the referees are officiating in such a big event for the first time,” he says. “It’s a scenario similar to Indian players. Just like they are expected to improve by playing alongside the foreigners, so are the referees.”

