Pune City vs Delhi Dynamos, ISL 2017: Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch, Live TV coverage

FC Pune City will host Delhi Dynamos in their first game this ISL season. (Source: ISL) FC Pune City will host Delhi Dynamos in their first game this ISL season. (Source: ISL)

Indian Super League (ISL) 2017 kick started on Friday after a glittering opening ceremony featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif – which left plenty to be desired – and what followed was a rather dull show between defending champions ATK and Kerala Blasters at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. Day after, another draw followed between NorthEast United and new boys Jamshedpur FC.

The first goal of the season arrived on Sunday with FC Goa edging Chennaiyin FC in a 3-2 goalfest. In the second match of the evening, the other new franchise, Bengaluru FC, beat Mumbai City 2-0 with Sunil Chhetri finding the scoresheet and choosing not to celebrate against his former club.

After a two day’s break, ISL action resumes with Pune City hosting Delhi Dynamos and that would also culminate the action from Matchday 1. Pune, which finished sixth last season, would hope for a positive start against last season’s semifinalist Delhi.

When is the ISL 2017 match between Pune City vs Delhi Dynamos?

The ISL 2017 match between Pune City vs Delhi Dynamos will be played on Wednesday, November 22.

What time is ISL 2017 match between Pune City vs Delhi Dynamos?

The live broadcast of the match between Pune City vs Delhi Dynamos will start at 8:00 PM.

Which channel will air the ISL 2017 match between Pune City vs Delhi Dynamos?

The match will broadcast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where is the ISL 2017 match between Pune City vs Delhi Dynamos being played?

The match will be played at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune, Maharashtra. It is the home stadium of Pune City.

How do I follow ISL 2017 match between Pune City vs Delhi Dynamos?

The match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary, updates, social reactions and more, you can follow the live blog that will be run on IndianExpress.com.

