Pune City vs Bengaluru FC: When and where to watch ISL semifinal match, live streaming, TV coverage

All eyes will be on Sunil Chhetri as ISL debutants Bengaluru FC play against FC Pune City in semifinal. (Source: ISL) All eyes will be on Sunil Chhetri as ISL debutants Bengaluru FC play against FC Pune City in semifinal. (Source: ISL)

In a battle of two play-off debutants, round-robin group toppers and favourites Bengaluru FC take on FC Pune City in the first leg semi-final of the Indian Super League on Wednesday. Bengaluru go into the first leg semi-final clash with their tails up against a team that have made it to the play-off for the first time in four attempts. The BFC go into the match with a slight advantage of having beaten Pune City comprehensively once, but the hosts can take comfort from the fact that when the two met in the return leg in the league phase the match ended in a stalemate. ISL debutants Bengaluru have qualified for the semi-finals as the league toppers. Here are all the details you need to know before the semifinal first leg match between Pune City vs Bengaluru FC:

When is the ISL semifinal first leg match between Pune City vs Bengaluru FC?

The ISL semifinal first leg match between Pune City vs Bengaluru FC will be played on Wednesday, March 7.

What time is ISL semifinal first leg match between Pune City vs Bengaluru FC?

The live broadcast of the match between Bengaluru FC and Delhi Dynamos will start at 8:00 PM IST.

Which channel will air the ISL semifinal first leg match between Pune City vs Bengaluru FC?

The ISL semifinal first leg match between Pune City vs Bengaluru FC will be aired on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where is the ISL semifinal first leg match between Pune City vs Bengaluru FC being played?

The ISL semifinal first leg match between Pune City vs Bengaluru FC will be played at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

How do I follow the ISL semifinal first leg match between Pune City vs Bengaluru FC live online?

The ISL semifinal first leg match between Pune City vs Bengaluru FC can be live streamed on Hotstar. For live commentary, updates, social reactions and more, you can follow the live blog that will be run on IndianExpress.com.

