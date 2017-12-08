NorthEast United vs Bengaluru FC, Live ISL score: NorthEast United 0-0 Bengaluru FC

NorthEast United vs Bengaluru FC, Live ISL score: NorthEast United have a win, a draw and a loss so far in the league. NorthEast United vs Bengaluru FC, Live ISL score: NorthEast United have a win, a draw and a loss so far in the league.

Bengaluru FC’s second away trip of the season takes them to Guwahati where they play NorthEast United. They were looking unbeatable in their first two matches, both played at home. But, as has been the case with Bengaluru in I-League too over the years, their frailties were exposed in their first away match that was a 4-3 defeat against FC Goa. Even in that match, Bengaluru had fought back from two goals down to draw level before conceding the lead yet again. NorthEast United have conceded just three goals in the three matches they have played so far. Catch live score and updates of the ISL match between Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United here.

NorthEast United FC

Head Coach: Joao Carlos Pires de Deus

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Chabhal, Ravi Kumar, Rehenesh

Defenders: Abdul Hakku Nediyodath, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Jose Julio Goncalves, Keisham Reagan Singh, Mamadu Samba Candé, Martin Diaz, Nirmal Chettri, Robert Lalthlamuana

Midfielders: Adilson Goiano, Halicharan Narzary, Lalrempuia Fanai, Lalrindika Ralte, Malemngamba Meitei Kshetrimayum, Marcio de Souza Gregório Júnior, Odair Junior lopes Fortes, Rowllin Borges, Seiminlen Doungel, Sushil Meitei Ahongshangbam

Forwards: Danilo Lopes Cezario, Luis Alfonso Páez Restrepo

Bengaluru FC

Head Coach: Albert Roca Pujol

Goalkeepers: Abhra Mondal, Calvin Abhishek, Lalthuammawia Ralte

Defenders: Boithang Haokip, Collin Abranches, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, John James Johnson, Joyner Monte Lourenco, Juan Antonio Gonzalez Fernandez, Nishu Kumar, Rahul Shankar, Bheke Subhasish Bose

Midfielders: Alwyn George, Antonio Dovale Rodriguez, Dimas Delgado Morgado, Eduardo Garcia Martin, Erik Endel Paartalu, Lenny Rodrigues, Malsawmzuala, Zohmingliana Ralte

Forwards: Braulio Nobrega Rodriguez, Nicolas Ladislao Fedor Flores, Sunil Chhetri, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Udanta Singh Kumam

