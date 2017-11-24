NorthEast United FC fans heckled by Chennaiyin FC supporters, watch video

Fans from North East India have always complained of racist taunts being hurled at them in every Indian Super League season. (Source: ISL website) Fans from North East India have always complained of racist taunts being hurled at them in every Indian Super League season. (Source: ISL website)

A video showing fans being has gone viral of a few fans of NorthEast United being heckled in Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium during the Indian Super League match between Chennaiyin FC and NorthEast United. The hecklers looked carried flags of Chennaiyin FC and looked like local fans of the home side. The video shows a man making curious gestures towards a female NorthEast United supporter. It was posted on Twitter and has drawn widespread condemnation.

Both clubs have responded to the video. Chennaiyin FC said that it strongly condemns any racist acts and are looking into “such incidents” “Chennaiyin FC has a very strict and firm policy against racism and any unbecoming behaviour in the stadium,” the franchise said in a tweet, “The club strongly condemns any such act. We are looking into any such incidents and will take strong action against it.”

“NEUFC stands by the the passionate supporters who faced untoward incident at the Marina Arena in Chennai last night,” said NorthEast United. They also posted a statement of their co-owner and Bollywood actor John Abraham.

Statement: NEUFC stands by the the passionate supporters who faced untoward incident at the Marina Arena in Chennai last night. Here is a brief statement from our owner John Abraham. #Highlanders we are with you. #8States1United pic.twitter.com/ceej8iVvG3 — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) 24 November 2017

There is yet to be any statement from Chennaiyin owner Abhishek Bachchan. Fans from North East India have always complained of racist taunts being hurled at them in every Indian Super League season but this is the first time that there has been a video of such an incident. There is yet to be any report of action being taken against such incident in Chennai or any other city where ISL franchises are based.

