Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa, Live ISL score: Mumbai City 0-0 FC Goa

Mumbai City FC’s first home game of the season is at the Mumbai Football Arena against FC Goa. Last season’s table toppers were given a taste of the might of Bengaluru FC in their opening game of the season which they lost 2-0. It could have been even worse for Mumbai had it not been for Bengaluru being sloppy in the final third. The Alexandre Guimaraes-led side will now be looking to justify that tag and stage a come back against FC Goa, who on the other hand would be buzzing with confidence coming into this match. Catch live score and updates of the ISL match between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa here.

Teams:

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh (GK), Marcio Rozario, Gerson Vieira, Raju Gaikwad, Everton Santos, Achille Emana, Sanju Pradhan, Balwant Singh, Lucian Goian (C), Sehnaj Singh, Abinash Ruidas.

Subs: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Sahil Tavora, Thiago Santos, Zakeer Mundampara, Pranjal Bhumij, Rafa Jorda, Mehrajuddin Wadoo.

FC Goa: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK/C), Narayan Das, Ahmed Jahouh, Chinglensana Singh, Ferran Corominas, Manuel Arana, Manuel Lanzarote, Mandar Rao Dessai, Seriton Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Mohamed Ali

Subs: Naveen Kumar (GK), Pronay Halder, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Amey Ranawade, Bruno Pinheiro, Sergio Juste

