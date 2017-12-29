Mumbai City FC vs Delhi Dynamos, Live ISL Score: Mumbai 1-0 Delhi

Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyan FC, Live ISL score: Mumbai City FC could be second with a win here Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyan FC, Live ISL score: Mumbai City FC could be second with a win here

Mumbai City FC host Delhi Dynamos on Friday in the Indian Super League. Delhi are bottom of the table after their loss to ATK last week which was their fifth defeat of the season. On the other hand, Mumbai City FC beat NorthEast United in their previous match. The two sides look very different prior to the match. Delhi have struggled to get going this season with a squad that has no players from the previous. Mumbai may have not set the league on fire but have looked upbeat in recent games and a win here would help them get to second spot.

Mumbai City FC vs Delhi Dynamos, Live ISL score:

Delhi Dynamos: Arnab Das Sharma (GK), Pratik Chowdhary, Pritam Kotal (C), Paulinho Dias, Matias Mirabaje, Edu Moya, Vinit Rai, Jeroen Lumu, Nandhakumar Sekar, Romeo Fernandes, Guyon Fernandez

Mumbai City FC: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Gerson Vieira, Raju Gaikwad, Lucian Goian (C), Everton Santos, Achille Emana, Sanju Pradhan, Sehnaj Singh, Abinash Ruidas, Thiago Santos, Balwant Singh.

