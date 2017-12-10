Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Live ISL score: Chennaiyin look to go top of the table

Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL Live Score: (Source: Mumbai City Twitter) Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL Live Score: (Source: Mumbai City Twitter)

Mumbai City FC will be looking for their second win this season when they clash against an in-form Chennaiyin FC side in the Indian Super League (ISL) in Mumbai on Sunday. In the previous four games, Mumbai City FC have managed only one win against FC Goa, lost two and drew their last away game 1-1 against Kerala Blasters, having come back from a goal down. The Chennai team has won three games and lost just one. Mumbai are placed sixth in the table with four points, while their opponents are comfortably placed on the second spot with nine. Mumbai have the advantage of playing at home and they will take confidence from their last win in Mumbai.

Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Live ISL score:

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd