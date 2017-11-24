Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2017/18: Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch, Live TV coverage

ISL Live Streaming: Mumbai City FC will be looking for their first win of the season (Source: AP) ISL Live Streaming: Mumbai City FC will be looking for their first win of the season (Source: AP)

Mumbai City FC’s first home game of the season is at the Mumbai Football Arena against FC Goa. Mumbai City were given a taste of the might of Bengaluru FC in their opening game of the season which they lost 2-0. It could have been even worse for Mumbai had it not been for Bengaluru being sloppy in the final third. Last season’s table-toppers will now be looking to justify that tag and stage a come back against FC Goa, who on the other hand would be buzzing with confidence coming into this match. Goa made all the right noises in their away 3-2 win over Chennaiyin FC.

When is the ISL 2017/18 match between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa?

The ISL match between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa will be played on Saturday, November 25.

What time is ISL 2017/18 match between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa?

The live broadcast of the match between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa will start at 8:00 PM IST.

Which channel will air the ISL 2017/18 match between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa?

The match will broadcast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where is the ISL 2017/18 match between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa being played?

The match between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa will be played at Mumbai Football Arena in Andheri.

How do I follow ISL 2017 match between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa live online?

The match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary, updates, social reactions and more, you can follow the live blog that will be run on IndianExpress.com.

