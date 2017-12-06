ISL Live score, Delhi Dynamos vs Jamshedpur FC: Delhi 0-0 Jamshedpur

ISL Live score, Delhi Dynamos vs Jamshedpur FC: Both sides come to this match on the back of some peculiar form. ISL Live score, Delhi Dynamos vs Jamshedpur FC: Both sides come to this match on the back of some peculiar form.

Delhi Dynamos’ second home match of the season is against Jamshedpur FC. Both teams come into the match on the back of some peculiar form. Delhi have been unable to build on their good start, losing to Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United, the latter of which was at home. Jamshedpur FC are unbeaten but are also yet to score a goal in the three matches they have played, drawing each 0-0. It does seem unlikely that Jamshedpur will push too much for a goal, considering Delhi’s rather unsuitable air that could take a toll on the players’ health. Catch live scores and updates of the ISL match between Delhi Dynamos and Jamshedpur FC here.

ISL Live score, Delhi Dynamos vs Jamshedpur FC:

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd