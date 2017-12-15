Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United, Live ISL score: Kerala 1-0 NorthEast at half time

Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United, Live ISL score: Kerala Blasters are yet to win a match. Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United, Live ISL score: Kerala Blasters are yet to win a match.

Kerala Blasters host NorthEast United in Kochi for their fifth match in this season of the Indian Super League. The Blasters have suffered a rather horrid start to the league, losing one and drawing three of their first four matches. Kerala have been poor in all departments of the field, scoring just three and conceding six goals in the first four matches. They may take solace from the fact that NorthEast have had an equally bad start to the tournament, winning one, drawing one and losing two of their opening matches. Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United, Live ISL score:

Kerala Blasters| Head Coach: Rene Meulensteen, Goalkeepers: Paul Rachubka, Sandip Nandy, Subhasish Roy Chowdhury, Defenders: Lalruatthara, Lalthakima, Nemanja Lakic Pesic, Rino Anto, Samuel Shadap, Sandesh Jhingan, Soraisam Pritam Kumar Singh, Wes Brown, Midfielders: Ajith Sivan, Arata Izumi, CK Vineeth, Courage Pekuson, Jackichand Singh, Loken Moirangthem Meitei, Milan Singh Ongnam, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Siam Hanghal, Forwards: Dimitar Berbatov, Iain Hume, Karan Sawhney, Mark Sifneos

NorthEast United FC| Head Coach: Joao Carlos Pires de Deus, Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Chabhal, Ravi Kumar, Rehenesh, Defenders: Abdul Hakku Nediyodath, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Jose Julio Goncalves, Keisham Reagan Singh, Mamadu Samba Candé, Martin Diaz, Nirmal Chettri, Robert Lalthlamuana, Midfielders: Adilson Goiano, Halicharan Narzary, Lalrempuia Fanai, Lalrindika Ralte, Malemngamba Meitei Kshetrimayum, Marcio de Souza Gregório Júnior, Odair Junior lopes Fortes, Rowllin Borges, Seiminlen Doungel, Sushil Meitei Ahongshangbam, Forwards: Danilo Lopes Cezario, Luis Alfonso Páez Restrepo

