Kerala Blasters draw 0-0 with Jamshedpur FC as both sides waste chances

Dimitar Berbatov is yet to open his ISL account. (Source: ISL) Dimitar Berbatov is yet to open his ISL account. (Source: ISL)

Kerala Blasters hogged possession but Jamshedpur FC were just as dangerous on the counter. Both sides, though can be accused of being wasteful in the final third, once they allow the ball to be played there, that is. Like most ISL squads, both sides had resorted to shooting from improbable distances towards the end of the match. Dimitar Berbatov is yet to get a goal, as is any of the rest of his teammates. Instead, it was Lalruatthara who shone for the Blasters, raising the question once again as to whether ISL really needs famous foreign players well past their prime such as Berbatov for the ISL. Just one of the many questions that have come up so far.

ISL 2017/18, Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC Match highlights:

Teams:

Kerala Blasters: Paul Rachubka (GK), Nemanja Lakic-Pesic, Arata Izumi, Dimitar Berbatov, Iain Hume, CK Vineeth, Jackichand Singh, Sandesh Jhingan (C), Rino Anto, Lalruatthara, Courage Pekuson.

Jamshedpur FC: Subrata Paul (GK), Tiri (C), Shouvik Ghosh, Trindade Goncalves, Kervens Belfort, Jerry Mawhmingthanga, Mehtab Hossain, Anas Edathodika, Memo, Souvik Chakrabarti, Izu Azuka.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd