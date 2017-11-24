Top Stories

Kerala Blasters draw 0-0 with Jamshedpur FC as both sides waste chances

There were chances at both ends of the pitch but Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC could not find the back of the net.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: November 24, 2017 10:08 pm
Dimitar Berbatov is yet to open his ISL account. (Source: ISL)
Related News

Kerala Blasters hogged possession but Jamshedpur FC were just as dangerous on the counter. Both sides, though can be accused of being wasteful in the final third, once they allow the ball to be played there, that is. Like most ISL squads, both sides had resorted to shooting from improbable distances towards the end of the match. Dimitar Berbatov is yet to get a goal, as is any of the rest of his teammates. Instead, it was Lalruatthara who shone for the Blasters, raising the question once again as to whether ISL really needs famous foreign players well past their prime such as Berbatov for the ISL. Just one of the many questions that have come up so far.

ISL 2017/18, Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC Match highlights:

 

Teams:

Kerala Blasters: Paul Rachubka (GK), Nemanja Lakic-Pesic, Arata Izumi, Dimitar Berbatov, Iain Hume, CK Vineeth, Jackichand Singh, Sandesh Jhingan (C), Rino Anto, Lalruatthara, Courage Pekuson.

Jamshedpur FC: Subrata Paul (GK), Tiri (C), Shouvik Ghosh, Trindade Goncalves, Kervens Belfort, Jerry Mawhmingthanga, Mehtab Hossain, Anas Edathodika, Memo, Souvik Chakrabarti, Izu Azuka.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read

    Best of Express

    Sushil is a great wrestler. Why should I fight him? There’s no fear, just respect 
    indian super league 2017 schedule

    indian super league 2017 points table