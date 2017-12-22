Top News

Chennaiyin FC, Kerala Blasters draw 1-1 after thriller in Chennai: As it happened

Chennaiyin FC go top of the table as they get to 14 points but Kerala Blasters salvage a point with a last minute goal.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: December 22, 2017 10:27 pm
Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL Live score: Kerala Blasters seem to have found their feet again when they beat NorthEast United at home in the previous match. (Source: ISL Website)
Chennaiyin FC host Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League on Friday. Having endured a rather poor start to the season Kerala Blasters seemed to have found their feet in their 1-0 win over NorthEast United in their previous match. Chennaiyin FC have won four and lost two of the six matches they have played and a win here can propel them to the top of the table. Chennaiyin, though, have shown signs of weakness at the back and will be wary of the likes of CK Vineeth, who had scored the winner for the Blasters against NorthEast United. Kerala’s poor goal difference means that, unless they win by a significant margin, their league position, for the moment, would see little change. Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters, Match highlights: 

Kerala Blasters: Paul Rachubka (GK), Nemanja Lakic-Pesic, Wes Brown, Sandesh Jhingan (C), Rino Anto, Lalruatthara, Courage Pekuson, Siam Hanghal, CK Vineeth, Jackichand Singh, Mark Sifneos.

Chennaiyin FC: Karanjit Singh (GK), Henrique Sereno (C), Inigo Calderon, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Mailson Alves, Francisco Fernandes, Raphael Augusto, Anirudh Thapa, Bikramjit Singh, Jude Nworuh, Jeje Lalpekhlua.

  1. Sachin Nath
    Dec 22, 2017 at 10:18 pm
    Poor refereeing...... Bloody desi referee..... I hope the isl management will take necessary actions against that head. Please allow foreign referees to take the game. This head Indian referee is paid enough to fill his ass. Without out even seeing the incident, that ' allowed a penalty.Please don't allow this head to continue his job. One of the worst refereeing in the isl history.
    (2)(0)
    Reply
    1. Sachin Nath
      Dec 22, 2017 at 10:22 pm
      ing site edited almost all the words... , ..........
      (1)(0)
      Reply
