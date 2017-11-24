Kerala Blasters, Jamshedpur FC play out goalless draw as attackers from both sides waste chances

Kerala Blasters marquee striker Dimitar Berbatov lasted the full 90 minutes and even had a chance at scoring. (Source: ISL website) Kerala Blasters marquee striker Dimitar Berbatov lasted the full 90 minutes and even had a chance at scoring. (Source: ISL website)

Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC recorded their second successive goalless draw of the new Indian Super League season as both sides failed to put one past the other in Kochi. Both sides had chance but failed to find the back of the net with Kerala’s goalkeeper Paul Rachubka making some impressive saves to deny Jamshedpur.

Kerala Blasters marquee striker Dimitar Berbatov lasted the full 90 minutes and even had a chance at scoring. But the best of the chance of the match fell to CK Vineeth. Iain Hume, who was the top scorer for Kerala Blasters last season, put in a cross from the right and Vineeth found himself free inside the box. Despite not facing considerable opposition for the ball, Vineeth headed it above the cross bar. Vineeth’s heading opportunity went abegging as did so many other half chances, which didn’t materialise due to the lack of a quality final ball in the attacking third.

Jamshedpur were ready for the Kerala attacks in the first few minutes as the latter fed off the momentum created by the charged atmosphere in the stadium. Soon, they started making forays of their own. Their best effort though was palmed away not once but twice in quick succession by Paul Rachubka. Memo made a stinging effort with a free kick that Rachubka saved and he also then kept out the rebound effort from Jerry. The tide turned towards the end as Jamshedpur became the side making more attacks but Rabuchka remained solid. Jamshedpur’s next match is their first at home and that will be against defending champions ATK. Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, face Mumbai City FC.

