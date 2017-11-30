Jamshedpur vs ATK, ISL 2017/18: Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch, Live TV coverage

ATK have endured a disappointing start to the season. (Source: ISL) ATK have endured a disappointing start to the season. (Source: ISL)

Jamshedpur FC’s first ever home match in the Indian Super League is against defending champions ATK. Jamshedpur are yet to score a goal, with both their opening matches against NorthEast United and Kerala Blasters ending goalless. ATK, on the other hand, have had a rather poor start to their season under new manager Teddy Sheringham. Their first match against fellow 2016/17 finalists Kerala Blasters was a goalless draw and that was followed by a 4-1 thrashing at home by FC Pune City.

When is the match between Jamshedpur FC and ATK?

The ISL 2017 match between Jamshedpur FC and ATK will be played on Friday, December 1.

What time is the match between Jamshedpur FC and ATK?

The live broadcast of the match between Jamshedpur FC and ATK will start at 8:00 PM

Which channel will air the match between Jamshedpur FC and ATK?

The match will broadcast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where is the match between Jamshedpur FC and ATK being played?

The match will be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur. It is the first time that the city is hosting an ISL match.

How do I follow the match between Jamshedpur FC and ATK?

The match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary, updates, social reactions and more, you can follow the live blog that will be run on IndianExpress.com.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd