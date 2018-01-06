It’s for organisers to make things better, says Bengaluru FC Coach Albert Roca

Albert Roca said that ISL organisers need to address problems like poor refereeing and tight ISL scheduling. Albert Roca said that ISL organisers need to address problems like poor refereeing and tight ISL scheduling.

Amidst issues of poor refereeing and tight ISL scheduling, Bengaluru FC Head Coach Albert Roca said on Saturday the organisers need to address the problems plaguing this championship and make it better.

“It is for the organisers to address the issues dogging this year’s ISL,” he told reporters ahead of an ISL match between BFC and ATK here at Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

“They should not only address the poor refereeing issue, but also other issues concerning championship in order to make it better,” he added.

The standard of refereeing this ISL has come in for a lot of flak by most of foreign coaches, who complained that these dubious decisions had affected their team’s chances.

The coaches also had rapped organisers for tight schedule, which hardly gave breathing space for players to rest before getting ready for the next challenge.

However, the organisers are trying their best to mitigate the problems, Roca said.

Asked about the delayed match between FC Goa and ATK which got over past midnight, Roca said, “This type of things does not happen often. Finally, the match was played. So, I don’t want to talk too much about it.”

The match was delayed after FC Goa arrived late due to a technical snag and later due to a crash of a fighter jet at Dabolim airport, which forced the runway to be closed.

