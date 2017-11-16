ISL 2017 Points Table, Standings, ISL 4 Team Standings

Latest News

ISL-4 points table would expand from the previous eight-team format to ten teams this season.
Indian Super League will head into its fourth season on November 17 when the defending champions ATK take on last year’s runners-up Kerala Blasters in the opening match of the tournament. ISL-4 points table would expand from the previous eight-team format to ten teams this season with the addition of two new teams Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC.

In further changes to the league, it would go from its previous schedule of October to December to November up until March. Earlier, the league would see top four teams go through into the semifinals to battle it out for final glory. These games would be played in a two-legged affair followed by the final in a single leg format. So far, the league has seen Atletico De Kolkata (ATK) win twice and Chennaiyin win the second edition of the tournament.

Points Table

No. Teams Played Won Drawn Lost GD Points
1. Bengaluru FC (Q) 18 13 1 4 +19 40
2. Chennaiyin FC (Q) 18 9 5 4 +5 32
3. FC Goa (Q) 18 9 3 6 +14 30
4. FC Pune City (Q) 18 9 3 6 +9 30
5. Jamshedpur FC 17 7 5 5 +1 26
6. Kerala Blasters 17 6 7 5 -2 25
7. Mumbai City FC 18 7 2 9 -4 23
8. Delhi Dynamos FC 18 5 4 9 -10 19
9. ATK 18 4 4 10 -14 16
10. NorthEast United FC 18 3 2 13 -15 11

 

